After 10 to 0, Fla makes 4 to 0 and confirms a spot at Copinha – 08/01/2022

After getting a resounding rout in the first round of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup (Copinha), Flamengo beat Floresta 4-0 and secured a place for the next stage of the competition. The team leads group 29 with six points and 14 goals over the balance.

The Rio de Janeiro club opened the scoring after 12 minutes of the first half. Wesley crossed from the right, Ryan Luka dominated the ball in the chest, took advantage of the Floresta team’s failure and didn’t miss the chance.

Ten minutes later, Mengão expanded the score and made the situation even more comfortable. André took advantage of Marcos Paulo’s low cross, and practically free inside the area, he scored the second goal.

Shortly before the start of the match, the Flamengo fan saw rival Vasco thrashing Rio Claro 12-0 and, in this way, “overcome” the 10-0 applied by Fla in the first round, against Forte, a score that was until then the biggest rout of this edition of Copinha.

The advantage got even bigger right at the start of the second half, when Werton took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Cauã, in a shot by Marcos Paulo, one of the highlights of Mengão this weekend.

In the final stretch of the game, at 38 minutes, Fla gave final numbers to the confrontation by scoring the fourth goal, this time with Pedro Arthur, who landed a nice shot in the entrance of the Forest area.

Now the boys from Flamengo are focusing their attention on the duel against Oeste, which takes place next Tuesday, the 11th. Whoever wins will advance as leader of the 29th Group of the tournament.