After a comeback with Nikão, São Paulo also hits Patrick’s arrival; see agreement details

Patrick is a São Paulo player. The contract between the parties was signed early this Saturday afternoon, despite the stress caused by the Tricolor hat at Inter by Nikão – the midfielder, ex-Athletico, had agreed with Colorado, but went back and closed with São Paulo at dawn.

The Blog found that the businessman Marcelo Robalinho, who represents Patrick, needed to smooth the edges between directors of the two clubs in the last hours so that the agreement for Patrick did not fall. The same goes for Liziero’s trip, on loan, to Beira-Rio.

Patrick is on vacation in the city of Búzios, from where he signed a two-year contract with Tricolor. The signatures of the presidents of the two clubs were also made digitally and the tendency is for the announcement to take place at any time.

The 29-year-old midfielder is expected on Monday for a medical checkup along with the rest of the squad. The purchase of 30% of Patrick’s rights will cost approximately R$ 5 million. São Paulo can still acquire another 20% of the rights.

