After a new hospitalization in rehabilitation, Demi Lovato has a head tattoo

The 29-year-old singer Demi Lovato has been admitted to a rehabilitation clinic to treat her chemical dependency, but has returned home and is “well”.

According to information from the website Page Six, the pop music star was admitted to a clinic located in Utah, United States. The artist’s new hospitalization would have come shortly after she confessed to fans that staying “sober in California” no longer worked, in reference to the fact that she only smoked marijuana and drink moderately.

The statement was made in an Instagram post in December of last year. At the time, she wrote, “I no longer support my California sober ways. Sober, sober is the only way to be.”

Later, Demi Lovato deleted all the posts from her profile on the platform and left only one dated this year.

In July 2018, the singer nearly died from an overdose of fentanyl and oxycodone. In March of last year, the artist commented on the episode in the documentary series “Dancing with the Devil”, in which she reviewed the traumas suffered before and after the overdose.

“I tried things I had never taken. Methamphetamine, along with MDMA, cocaine, marijuana, alcohol, oxycodone… That alone should have killed me,” said the singer, who has also admitted to using heroin and crack.

As a result of the overdose, Demi suffered three strokes and one cardiac arrest, as well as pneumonia and multiple organ failure. She needed to have her blood filtered and to this day she is dealing with brain damage and vision problems, which prevent her from driving.

Singer shaves her head and spider tattoo

Now recovered and at home, Demi Lovato has updated her Instagram account stories to show fans her new tattoo: a spider on the side of her head.

Through some videos shared on the platform, the famous woman showed that she shaved the sides of her head to get a tattoo of a spider. The artwork was done by professional Doctor Woo in Los Angeles.