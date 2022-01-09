After Atletico’s departure, Diego Costa approaches Corinthians

Diego Costa’s decision to leave Atlético Mineiro was the subject of sports news last week. But the official agreement between the club and the striker has not yet been carried out, as determined by the TNT Sports.

There is certainty that the player and the Minas Gerais team are about to officially announce Diego’s departure in the coming days. Among the negotiations involved in the termination, it was decided that, if Diego negotiates with another Brazilian team, the contractual fine will not need to be paid.

According to people close to the player, there are strong chances of the striker’s hit with Corinthians, a club from São Paulo. And, for that, a major sponsor would be involved as responsible for the salary request of the Brazilian naturalized Spanish. The name of the company and the amounts involved in the negotiation were not disclosed.

Diego Costa returned to Brazil in the 2021 season. For Atlético Mineiro, he played 19 games, scored five times and distributed an assist. It was also part of the winning campaign in the Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro.