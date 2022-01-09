After complications, Rodrigo Caio needs a new surgery and starts the pre-season postponed

Information was released by the club itself and shows that the procedure is seen as simple.

Defender Rodrigo Caio will still not play for Flamengo. He underwent a new surgical procedure on his knee. Hospitalized for a week due to inflammation, a puncture was performed to remove fluid from the swollen area, which compromises joint movement.

The process is considered simple, and Flamengo’s medical department will analyze the collected material. Recovery is expected within a range of 7 to 10 days. The procedure was performed today (8) and physicians must disclose the result of the material collection within three to five days.

Flamengo published Dr. Márcio Tannure’s bulletin, succinctly: “The procedure was carried out so that we could see the effectiveness of the treatment”. Rodrigo Caio underwent his first knee surgery, an arthroscopy, on December 7th. After New Year’s Eve, he reported that he had inflammation in one of the points at the surgery site.

Hospitalized since the 2nd, the defender received intravenous antibiotic treatment, but did not recover. Given this scenario, after a week, Flamengo opted for the puncture to investigate details of the case. The cast, without Rodrigo Caio, presents itself this Monday (10) to start the pre-season under the command of newcomer Paulo Sousa.