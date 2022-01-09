After court battle, Colombian Martha Sepúlveda dies by euthanasia

Martha Sepulveda

Credit, Martha Sepulveda

Photo caption,

Martha Sepúlveda celebrated 51 years in January 2021

After a long battle in Colombia, Martha Sepúlveda died on Saturday (08/10) through euthanasia.

The woman had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a serious and incurable disease, and died at age 51 at the Instituto Colombiano de Dor (Incodol), in the city of Medellín. The information was revealed through a statement from the Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Laboratory, which works on human rights causes.

“Martha Sepúlveda agreed to euthanasia and died in accordance with her idea of ​​autonomy and dignity,” the organization said.

“Martha left grateful to all the people who accompanied and supported her, who prayed for her and exchanged words of love and empathy during these difficult months,” the statement added.

