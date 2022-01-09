After deleting photos with his girlfriend, who is pregnant, Gabriel Jesus ends rumors about breakup

Striker Gabriel Jesus, from the Brazilian team and Manchester City, England, surprised fans this Friday afternoon by supposedly deleting some photos with Raiane Lima, who is expecting a son of the striker, on Instagram. After rumors about the couple’s breakup reached England, the player soothed fans.

“We’re not done for a moment and we’re fine,” Raiane typed in a post in her Instagram story. The post, also shared by Gabriel, shows the couple lying together on a bed. With more than 328,000 followers on the platform, Raiane currently has only six images on the network, and none of them with the beloved.

Previously, it was common for the Pernambuco influencer to disclose romantic moments with Jesus in her profile. She also posted a snapshot of her tummy evolution. “Mommy loves you so much,” she said. Gabriel also calmed the fans’ spirits by appearing in another photo with his beloved, declaring himself to her.

Also on Friday, Gabriel retrieved some images with his beloved, showing that he would have hidden the publications, according to followers. The couple’s latest image was published on Christmas Eve in December, where they appear together at the family celebration. Gabriel and Raiane took over the relationship in July of last year. Weeks later, he announced that he would be a father.

Manchester City’s highlight and constant figure in the Brazilian team, Gabriel Jesus still has a victorious spell at Palmeiras. For at least four seasons in the Premier League, Jesus is one of the “darlings” of coach Pep Guardiola, who frequently praises him for his multi-purpose vision of the center forward role.