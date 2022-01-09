After leaking intimate video, MC Mirella causes a stir at US party and causes ‘dollar rain’

MC Mirella caused a riot in a nightclub in Florida, in the United States, in the early hours of this Friday (7). The funk girl became the center of attention and attracted several cameras as she danced on the floor. In videos shared by her on Instagram, a man makes a “rain of dollars” and throws several bills at the singer’s body.

“Guys, there was a shower of money. The bofe played at me”, she said when publishing the recordings in Stories. “They’re ordering me to dance to throw more dollars. The bofe brooded on me. I’m worried he keeps giving me money. Out of nowhere”, reported Mirella, showing her panties full of bills.

At another time, Dynho Alves’ ex tried to flee the unknown, later identified as Jahanzaib Sharaf, but he chased her upstairs to the club and continued to throw money at her.

Before the episode, the brunette said she was not doing well and lost a lot of weight in recent months due to poor diet. Minutes later, one of the famous friends needled her: “It got better quickly, right?”.

As soon as she arrived on North American soil, Mirella showed her followers a car with more than R$ 300 thousand of the BMW model, in addition to some purchases made on the same day. Among the belongings were a handbag by the Prada brand, valued at R$ 9,000.

Nelson Rubens shares an intimate video by MC Mirella and jokes: “This is how you start 2022”

Nelson Rubens is being accused of exposing MC Mirella on the web. That’s because the journalist used Twitter to share a video in which the funkeira appears completely naked, taking a shower and caressing her private parts. The original record was published by Mirella herself, mistakenly, and immediately deleted.

The lawyer for the former farm, Adélia Soares, said that she is already taking the appropriate measures against the RedeTV contractor. “How absurd. I think it’s amazing that Nelson Rubens is a public person, because people see kids, teenagers posting this type of content when it leaks. But he really surprised me. I don’t know if no one warned him, but what he did is a crime,” Adélia told Em Off.

On Nelson Rubens’ share, which was deleted minutes later, he captioned: “Ok Ok, BOMB! This is how 2022 starts: MC Mirella went to send nudes, but the address was wrong… And the video ended up on her Instagram! Already deleted. But, here, it’s worth reviewing how Mirella is ‘behind her skin’… Veeeejaaaa ”, she wrote.

The tweet did not resonate well and Nelson Rubens received a barrage of criticism from users of the social network.