Alexandre Pato congratulates Liziero on agreement with Internacional and nudges São Paulo







Liziero was loaned to Internacional by São Paulo until the end of the 2022 season (Photo: Rubens Chiri / São Paulo) Photo: Throw!

THE half Liziero was announced this Saturday as the new reinforcement of Internacional for the 2022 season. The athlete was loaned by São Paulo to Colorado and received wishes for success and congratulations from several teammates, such as forward Alexandre Pato – who also took the opportunity to ‘poke’ the Tricolor Paulista in his commentary.

– All success, brother! You deserve. The International is incredible. Go where people can value you! – wrote Alexandre Pato in Liziero’s publication announcing his agreement with Colorado.

Pato emerged in professional football wearing the Internacional shirt in 2006. After a spell in Europe, the striker returned to Brazil, where he played for Corinthians and São Paulo, before returning to the old continent. After working in Chinese football, Pato returned to being an athlete for São Paulo and went on to play for Orlando City (USA).

See below for Liziero’s original post and Alexandre Pato’s commentary.