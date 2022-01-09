Amazon will have an electric van for delivery from 23

Amazon to buy an undisclosed number of electric delivery vans in 2023

Amazon has announced that it will purchase an undisclosed number of electric delivery vans from Stellantis in 2023. The automaker has said it will release an all-electric version of its Ram ProMaster commercial van that year.

Stellantis, which is the company formed last year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French PSA Group, has not officially unveiled the electric vans. But Amazon says it will be the first commercial customer when they go into production, with the two companies working together to put “thousands” of electric vans on the road.

Amazon has been working with Rivian, the bustling electric vehicle company that went public last year on one of the biggest IPOs of all time, on a fleet of electric delivery vehicles. Amazon, which owns about 20 percent of the company, said it plans to order 100,000 vans from Rivian, in what is seen as one of the biggest EV purchases in history.

In addition to the agreement for the Ram EVs, Amazon and Stellantis also announced that they would work together to develop automotive software for Stellantis’ line of cars, trucks and vans. The deal will allow Amazon to integrate its software into “millions” of vehicles, the companies said.

The two companies will collaborate on software for the computer and entertainment systems for the “digital cockpit” of the Stellantis vehicles that will be launched in 2024. Stellantis said it will use Amazon’s Alexa technology for voice-controlled features, “navigation, vehicle maintenance, e-commerce markets and payment services.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Stellantis to transform the automotive industry and reinvent the in-vehicle experience,” said Andy Jassy, ​​​​Amazon CEO, in a statement.

While this is not the same as Volvo completely switching its vehicle operating system to Google’s Android, it does give Amazon a stronger position in the auto industry and could help Stellantis compete with other leading auto software companies such as Tesla.

This isn’t the first time Amazon and Stellantis collaborate. The two companies announced early last year that the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer would be the first vehicles to feature Amazon FireTV. Amazon’s software is accessible from both the home screen and the backseat, but privacy filters prevent the driver from watching programs while the vehicle is in motion.