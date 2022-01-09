Amid protests, Kazakhstan arrests former security chief for ‘cheating’ | World

Karim Massimov, former head of the National Security Council of Kazakhstan, was arrested on charges of treason, the state security agency reported on Saturday (8).

Massimov’s arrest was announced by the National Security Committee itself, which he headed until he was fired this week by President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, as violent protests spread across the former Soviet republic.

In a phone call, Tokayev told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the situation in the country was stabilizing.

“At the same time, outbreaks of terrorist attacks persist. Therefore, the fight against terrorism will continue with full determination,” he said, according to his office.

Putin supported a proposal by Tokayev to convene a videoconference of OTSC (Collective Security Treaty Organization) leaders, through which Russia and four other former Soviet republics sent troops to Kazakhstan to help restore order.

Tens of people died, thousands were arrested and public buildings across Kazakhstan were set on fire during protests in recent days.

Tokayev ordered his troops to shoot to kill to end what he called attacks by bandits and terrorists.

He said on Friday that the state “slept” as attacks were prepared to take place across the country. Massimov’s arrest indicates that actions are underway against those responsible.

In addition to heading the intelligence agency that replaced the Soviet-era KGB, Massimov was a former prime minister who worked with former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled the country for three decades before handing the presidency to Tokayev in 2019.

Demonstrations across the country began as a response to rising fuel prices, but have turned into a broad movement against the Tokayev government, which is backed by Russia, and 81-year-old Nazarbayev, whose family is widely regarded as having maintained influence in Nur-Sultan, the capital that bears his name.

President of Kazakhstan admits he ordered security forces to shoot protesters to kill

Security forces regain control

After several days of violence, security forces appear to have regained control of the streets of Kazakhstan’s main city, Almaty, on Friday (7).

Some businesses and gas stations began reopening on Saturday in the city of about 2 million people as security forces patrolled the streets. Occasional gunshots could still be heard around the town’s main square.

According to Russian news agency RIA, the city’s deputy mayor said operations to purge the city of “terrorists and bandit groups” were still ongoing and citizens were advised to stay at home.

In Nur-Sultan, Reuters filmed police stopping drivers at a checkpoint with a heavy presence of armed soldiers nearby.

The Interior Ministry said more than 4,400 people had been detained since the protests began. Tokayev announced that a national day of mourning would take place on Monday (10) to honor those killed in the protests.

The implementation of the Russian-led OTSC military alliance in Kazakhstan comes as Russia and the United States prepare to negotiate next week on the crisis in Ukraine.

Moscow has deployed large numbers of troops near its Ukrainian border, though it denies US accusations it is planning to invade the country, saying it wants assurances that NATO will halt its eastward expansion.

The US questioned the justification for sending Russian troops to Kazakhstan and whether what was billed as a mission of days or weeks could turn into a longer presence.

“One lesson from recent history is that once Russians are in your home, it is sometimes very difficult to get them to leave,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Russia responded that it should reflect on US military meddling around the world.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry called Blinken’s comment “typically offensive” and accused him of making jokes about tragic events in Kazakhstan. He said Washington should look at its own history of interventions in countries like Vietnam and Iraq.

“If Antony Blinken loves history classes so much, he should consider this: when Americans are in his house, it can be difficult to stay alive and not be robbed or raped,” the ministry said on its social media channel Telegram .

Why is the crisis in Kazakhstan worrying the international community? Guga Chakra explains