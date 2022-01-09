Ana Furtado’s statement gives clues about the future of Fátima Bernardes: “See you soon!”

Fatima Bernardes outside Globo? Not yet, but a comment from Ana Furtado in a post by the presenter of the meeting on Instagram, the conversations about the possible departure of the former National Journal of the Rio de Janeiro channel were even more stirred up.

Near the end of her vacation in Europe, Fátima shared an image inside a train with Túlio Gadêlha. The two spent vacations in Paris, France. In the post, she said goodbye to the city with a caption full of hearts.

Ana Furtado wrote in the comments: “That’s right! See you soon! You will return to Paris many times. Live life fully and enjoy your children and family a lot. Our greatest treasure”.

Elizabeth Savallada shared: “My dear, only those who have or had children living far away know how difficult it is, we are all human beings and we know what [é] nostalgia, our profession is very important, but our feelings need and must be respected”.

“Nobody knows what a year of work is in front of a daily program, agenda meeting, getting ready to receive a guest, study, get up very early, anyway, no one has the right to judge you, and you like any worker in that country has [o] right to vacation”, continued.

“I’m glad it was licking your offspring, a beautiful return, and a beautiful year, I love you, a unique person”, finished the actress.

Web reacts in a comment by Ana Furtado

The audience was intrigued by Ana’s statement. “This text was ambiguous”, warned an internet user. “[A] Ana knows how she deserves to have a vacation too”, pointed another.

Amidst the outgoing mood, Fátima Bernardes asked and Globo responded to the request for her not to be covering the Rio de Janeiro Carnival this year.

Check out:

