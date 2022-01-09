Anac prohibits Itapemirim from resuming airline ticket sales

Photo: Disclosure | Itapemirim Group





The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) prohibited, through a precautionary measure issued on Friday (7), that Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) from selling airline tickets again.

The decision, according to Anac, will be in effect until the company demonstrates compliance with corrective actions for the consumers affected by suspension of activities, such as re-accommodation of passengers and full reimbursement of the air ticket to those who opted for this alternative.

In addition, Anac also determined that all complaints registered on the Consumidor.gov.br platform be answered, including those whose 10-day deadline has been breached by the company.

The agency’s new decision adds to the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate (COA) and the immediate suspension of ticket sales, adopted by ANAC on December 17, the date on which Itapemirim announced the interruption of its operations.

The new precautionary measure applied to the company arises from permanent collective inspection actions carried out by ANAC and will only be revoked after proof of full compliance with all obligations established in ANAC Resolution No. 400/2016.

ITA must prove resettlement alternatives

Regarding the re-accommodation of passengers injured by the abrupt interruption of Itapemirim’s operations, the company must prove the offer of re-accommodation alternatives on the flights of other companies, of performing the service by another mode of transport or full reimbursement, for the passenger’s choice .

The company must also demonstrate the realization of any other refunds due to the consumer as a result of breach of contract verified since the beginning of the sale of airline tickets.

In relation to consumer complaints that have been registered or that are yet to be registered on the Consumidor.gov.br platform, Itapemirim must prove the response to the consumer, observing the period of 10 days from the date of registration of each complaint.

The airline must also use the means of communication available and the contact details provided by consumers to respond to complaints that were not responded to within 10 days on that platform.

