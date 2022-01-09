Analyst who hit the 2018 bear market predicts Bitcoin could drop 80% and return to $8,000

The beginning of 2022 has not been anything positive for the price of Bitcoin (BTC), which has already dropped about 20% in the year, reaching the US$ 40 thousand mark and raising concern for investors in cryptocurrencies that believed in a new parabolic high that would push the BTC above $100,000.

However, while some analysts still believe the current bear market is only temporary, the trader Peter Brandt, which was accurate in 2018 by predicting a sharp decline in the price of Bitcoin, what actually it took place pushing the BTC from a high near $20,000 to a low at the $3,000 mark.

Brandt points out that the current drop, unlike the others that occurred in 2021, shows that the BTC has come out of its parabolic advance and that this could mean a drop of around 80% in the cryptocurrency and therefore this would take the BTC to the $8,000 level.

I saw the violation of the parabolic advance and commented on it in real time to members of @BitcoinLive1 in real time, but in hindsight $BTC

we’ll see pic.twitter.com/6Hjvh6fe8v — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) January 7, 2022

Also agreeing with Brandt is Jeff Ross, CEO of investment firm Vailshire Capital, who he said that investors in the cryptocurrency market will have a unique chance to buy Bitcoins for a very cheap price in the coming months.

don’t make that mistake

But a whale from the cryptocurrency market, known as light, claims that Bitcoin investors who believe in Brandt and sell their BTC at the moment are making a big mistake and that they will soon be punished with a new rally in the biggest cryptocurrency on the market.

“I don’t like to talk in deterministic terms, but if you sold here, I think you only sold the fund.”

Kyle Davies, the co-founder of cryptography investment firm Three Arrows Capital, share of the same sentiment and highlights that the current value, at just over US$ 40,000, is rock bottom for the BTC and, in this way, it will not fall beyond this mark

“I’ve been meditating for three weeks, no Twitter, just prayers. I saw the future. And it doesn’t include Bitcoin’s death. Rise like a phoenix from the ashes, the bottom of the BTC is in.”

The same optimism is shared by the well-known analyst Michael van de Poppe who sees signs of a new rise for Bitcoin and points out that cryptocurrency is creating a ‘bulk divergence’

“Bitcoin’s lower value is creating a bullish divergence while it has massive support of $41,000. If it hits $42.8-42.9k, a test of $46k is likely to take place and then bullish divergence unfolds,” he points out.

