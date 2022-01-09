Andrea Beltrão saves Cauã Reymond from a backstage crisis

Cauã Reymond is experiencing one of the biggest challenges of his career with his twins, Christian and Renato, from Um Lugar ao Sol.

The complexity of the roles ended up terrifying the actor during recordings at Globo’s studios, who was faced with crises of conscience when he read the script that decided the end of his character.

In order to bring the writings of the author Lícia Manzo to life, she needed the help of her co-star Andrea Beltrão.

In an interview for Gshow’s Novela das 9, podcast, Cauã stated that he was confused after the recordings and that the veteran actress made him take the reins of the work again.

“There was a moment when I had a bit of a conscience crisis with Christian. He was doing unimaginable things (…) and Andrea said: ‘Cauã, enjoy. You’ll miss such a rich character, who gives you so many different emotions.’ It was very important. That sentence hit round. From there, I decided to delight myself, including the very ugly things he does”, assured the artist.

Um Lugar ao Sol is expected to run until the beginning of March, and Reymond revealed that he already knows how the end of Christian in the plot will be. The actors recorded different versions of the soap opera’s outcome, but he says he has a good intuition. “It’s a mystery, but since I recorded it I already knew what it was. intuitively I know what the end will be, he completed.

Source: https://www.metropoles.com/entretenimento/televisao/andrea-beltrao-salva-caua-reymond-de-crise-nos-bastidores-da-globo