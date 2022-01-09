Andrea Beltrão saves Cauã Reymond from crisis behind the scenes at Globo

Cauã Reymond lives one of the biggest challenges of his career with the twins, Christian and Renato, from Um Lugar ao Sol. the script that decided the end of his character.

In order to bring the writings of the author Lícia Manzo to life, she needed the help of her co-star Andrea Beltrão. In an interview for Gshow’s Novela das 9, podcast, Cauã stated that he was confused after the recordings and that the veteran actress made him take the reins of the work again.

In the color image, actor Reymond had his mirror image to present his two characters. The actor appears to the left and right of the image. In the photo on the left he wears a white blouse over a gray t-shirt and on his face he wears glasses and smiles at the camera. In the image on the right, he wears a gray suit with a white blouse and has a more serious face.***character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

The plot of TV Globo’s 9 pm telenovela tells the story of two orphaned twin brothers, who meet again as adults and have their lives changed after a tragedyTV Globo/João Cotta

In the color image, Cauã Reymond appears on the left. He wears a white blouse over a gray t-shirt, wears glasses and smiles for the camera***Cristian-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Christian was raised in an orphanage and lives a simple life. At the beginning of the novel, he dates LaraTV Globo/João Cotta

In the color image, Cauã Reymond appears on the right. He wears a gray suit with a white blouse and has a more serious face.***Renato-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Unlike Christian, Renato was adopted by a wealthy family. Pampered, is disgusted when he discovers his true originTV Globo/João Cotta

In the color image, actor Reymond had his mirror image to present his two characters. The actor appears to the left and right of the image. In the photo on the left he wears a blue blouse with a black print. In the photo on the right, he wears a black coat over his gray t-shirt. One character is looking scared at the otherchristian-and-renato-in-a-place-in-the-sun

Separated in childhood, Christian and Renato’s path crosses in adulthoodPlayback/TV Globo

In the color image, the head of actor Cauã Reymond is centered. Her eyes are open and her lips pursed. There is blood running down the facecaua-reymond-renato-death-a-place-in-the-sun-globe

However, the reunion doesn’t last long. After being mistaken for Christian, Renato is murdered. At this point, Christian decides to assume his brother’s identityPlayback/TV Globo

In the color image, actress Aline Moraes appears centered. She wears a black blouse with bare shoulders. Aline's wavy hair has a chocolatey tone and falls over her shoulders. She looks serious at the camera.***Barbara-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Barbara is an insecure young woman. Renato’s girlfriend, she marries Cristhian after the exchange of identities between them. She becomes a villain after stealing Janine’s work Fabio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

in the color image, the actress Indira Nascimento appears centered. She is wearing a red blouse, has jewelry on her fingers and wrist. The actress has her hands folded as she looks at the upper left side of the photo.***Janine-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Humble, Janine is Barbara’s friend and gets a scholarship to fulfill her dream of being a writer, but is tricked by the actress played by Alinne MoraesPlayback/TV Globo

In the color image, actress Andréia Horta appears centered. She wears a salmon dress with pink balls, The actress has her arms crossed, has short dark hair. She smiles shyly at the camera***Lara-character-novela-a-place-in-the-sun

Lara is Christian’s girlfriend. The relationship comes to an end as she comes to believe the young man is dead. She is Noca’s granddaughterTV Globo/Fabio Rocha

In the color image, actress Marieta Severo is centered. She wears a gray blouse, has white hair and has her left hand on her left shoulder. She smiles shyly at the camera***Noca-character-novela-a-place-in-the-sun

Noca is Lara’s grandmother and has a past full of secrets. Despite sometimes disagreeing with the granddaughter, the two are very close.Fábio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

In the color image, actor Juan Paiva appears centered. He is wearing a green blouse. He has curly hair and smiles shyly at the camera.***Ravi-character-novela-a-place-in-the-sun

Ravi is played by Juan Paiva and is best friends with ChristianJoão Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo/Disclosure

In the color image, actor José de Abreu appears on the left side. He wears a white blouse, vest and black tie. He glares at the center right of the image. Behind him is a window with white curtains.***Santiago-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

The father of Barbara, Rebeca and Nicole, Santiago owns the Redentor supermarket chain and gets involved with the young ÉricaPlayback/TV Globo

In the color image, actress Andréa Beltão appears centered. She wears a mustard blouse with a dark collar and a necklace around the neck. One of her hands is close to her chin and holds a pair of glasses. The actress has short dark hair and looks intently into the camera.***Rebeca-character-novela-a-place-in-the-sun

Former successful model oppressed by the short lifespan of her career, Rebeca is married to Túlio and left Brazil with her masturbation sceneFábio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

In the color image***Túlio-character-novela-a-place-in-the-sun

Villain, Túlio does everything to take advantage of his father-in-law Santiago’s business. He is married to Rebeca and has an affair with RuthTV Globo/Fabio Rocha

“There was a moment when I had a bit of a conscience crisis with Christian. He was doing unimaginable things (…) and Andrea said: ‘Cauã, enjoy. You’ll miss such a rich character, who gives you so many different emotions.’ It was very important. That sentence hit round. From there, I decided to delight myself, including the very ugly things he does”, assured the artist.

Um Lugar ao Sol is expected to run until the beginning of March, and Reymond revealed that he already knows how the end of Christian in the plot will be. The actors recorded different versions of the soap opera’s outcome, but he says he has a good intuition. “It’s a mystery, but since I recorded it I already knew what it was. intuitively I know what the end will be, he completed.

