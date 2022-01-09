Andressa Urach doesn’t pay the bill and asks fans for money again

Andressa Urach, 34, revealed today that even after receiving financial help from her fans, she has not paid her credit card bill. In a live performed on Instagram, the model even said that she spent more than her own husband, Tiago Costa, earns in the month.

After that, Urach addressed the financial crisis he is facing. “When I met Tiago, he had money, but he invested in me, to produce and sell bikinis in my store. Anyone who accompanies me knows that I was there for a long time to launch a new collection, only this [o investimento e produção] it was before I got pregnant. Then, with the pregnancy, I freaked out, I started not liking my body,” she reported.

When the bikinis arrived, Andressa didn’t identify with the job. “I didn’t like the bikinis, I put them on and saw spots on my skin, on my body. In that, he [Tiago] he began to worry because he ran out of money, he spent it all on me, he began to despair. Then he suggested hiring a model to take the photos and sell them, but I wouldn’t let him,” said Andressa, who was interrupted. “Jealous, aren’t you?”, joked Tiago.

Relationship

In the following moments of the live, Andressa and Tiago talked about the ideals they project in the relationship. “For me, it wouldn’t be a problem [uma modelo fazer as fotos]” he commented. “I have no reason to doubt him, but I don’t think it’s right. I don’t have male friends, he doesn’t have female friends. It’s not correct,” said Andressa.

Tiago, in turn, took the lead again. “I think it’s very important in a couple, for the spouse to have access to everything the other does on the social network. Andressa, for example, has access to my cell phone, Whatsapp, Instagram password, just as I have access to her networks. This is healthier, more coherent for a relationship to prevail. I find it strange for a man or woman not to let the other person see the cell phone. The relationship starts wrong,” he said. Urach, in turn, agreed and even joked. “I don’t get along with Samsung, so much so that when I have money I’ll buy him an iPhone. I try to poke his Whatsapp and I can’t, which is unfair because he sees mine properly,” she said, laughing.

In another moment, Urach also spoke about the problems he faces with the Universal Church and with the harassment of the press in the family of James. Throughout this conversation, the couple received several stamps from the followers. Stamps, for those who don’t know, are types of donations that have different values, with the lowest being R$4.90 and the highest being R$27.90.