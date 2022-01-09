Andrew Garfield’s best line was improvised by the actor

Own! The actor Andrew Garfield confessed that one affectionate scene of Spider-Man: No Return Home, with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire it was pure improvisation. The line in question is one of the funniest in the entire movie.

THE moment in question is when garfield tell the companions of interpretation of Peter Parker who loves them, later yielding a magical embrace between the variants.

According to Andrew in a recent interview with Variety, it all happened spontaneously and with an open heart. “That was just me loving them”, confesses.

“I think the first time we were all together with the same costume it was hilarious, because it’s like they were just three regular guys who were just actors leaving the house”, says Garfield in the same interview, who is amused by the memory of being with Maguire and Holland.

About Spider-Man: No Return Home

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Released in late 2021, the production was one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the intense expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

In addition to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that her secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film has the villains Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

THE Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was another confirmed from the beginning. THE Green elf by Willem Dafoe, the lizard of Rhys Ifans and the Sand Man of Thomas Haden Church also returned.

The great mystery remained, for a long time, thanks to the rumors involved the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – which turned out to be confirmed in the end.

Thus, the feature film had 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, opening the door of the Marvel multiverse once and for all.

Spider-Man: No Return Home debuted in December 16, 2021.

