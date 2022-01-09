Angelica claims that feminism changed her relationship with Xuxa and Eliana · TV News

Many people were surprised when, in 2019, Xuxa Meneghel, Angelica and Eliana posted several photos together of meetings they had — including Mara Maravilha, who was not invited. But the three swear they were never rivals, even though they had shows of the same genre on TV. According to Angelica, the understanding of what feminism and sorority is helped to unite the presenters.

In his show on HBO Max, Astral Journey, Luciano Huck’s wife does interviews with famous people and received both Xuxa and Eliana, in different episodes.

In conversation with the SBT presenter, she addressed the fact that the two worked in the same area in the 1990s and 2000s and that, therefore, there was a narrative in the media and among viewers that they were supposedly rivals, in competition with each other. .

“I can’t help but remember our trajectory together. We met as children’s presenters, we were on the same network for a period, at a time of strong rivalry between the presenters, of feud. And they fitted us into this package”, he pointed out.

“It’s good that so much has changed and we got closer again through a third person, which is Xuxa, who was also in the whole cake. I think feminism has transformed this a lot, this sorority thing among women. This reunion of ours is beautiful”, said Angelica.

“I think maturity does that to us, we come in this movement. I think our daughters will understand this relationship in a much more special way,” agreed Eliana.

The guest also stated that she felt machismo in the artistic world for many years, in a personal way, and that only recently has she learned to fight it and feel stronger and more respected.

“I’ve been on Sundays for 16 years. Now that I’m starting to reap the rewards. For a long time I felt left out in reports; they spoke to all the men, but they didn’t call me to speak. They considered the opinion of all the men, but not they considered mine. As I didn’t understand that this could be machismo, and a number of other things, I felt bad, but I didn’t know how to defend myself,” she accused.

“I had to impose myself so that directors, companies, looked at me as a woman, a respectful communicator, who had the stuff to speak and credibility. That was hard work,” declared Eliana.

The presenter also opened the game about the prejudice she suffered in childhood for being the daughter of a janitor and spoke about the characteristics of her zodiac sign, Sagittarius, with which she identifies. This and the other 11 episodes of Astral Journey are available to HBO Max subscribers.