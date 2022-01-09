Anti-government vote turns Latin America to the left – International

The electoral cycle of Latin America which began in 2020 brought several left-wing parties back to power. In the final weeks of 2021, Chile and Honduras voted decisively for left-wing presidents to replace the right-wing leaders, extending a significant change of several years across Latin America.

Three more elections this year have candidates from the left as favorites, in Brazil, in the Colombia and on Costa Rica. Three of the four countries that made up the Pacific Alliance, which should have been the bloc of the most liberal countries in Latin America, will now be under leftist governments: Chile, Peru and Mexico. The other member, Colombia, will have elections in May next year, and a center-left candidate is the favourite. In the event of victories, the left and center-left would come to power in the region’s six largest economies, stretching from Tijuana to Tierra del Fuego.

Analysts said anti-government sentiment fueled dissatisfaction with center-right and right-wing leaders who dominated the region a few years ago, coupled with economic suffering and rising inequality. Among the causes of this leftward shift in the large Latin American economies is the failure of previous governments. Mauricio Macri (Argentina), Enrique Peña Nieto (Mexico) and Sebastian Pinera (Chile), all liberals, ended their governments with record rates of disapproval. Ivan Duke, in Colombia, continues in the same vein.

The left promised a more equitable distribution of wealth, better public services and a greater social safety net. But the region’s new leaders face serious economic constraints and legislative opposition that could curb their ambitions, and uneasy voters who are willing to punish those who fail to deliver on their promises.

As it is a vote against and not necessarily a political realignment, the result ends up being leaders with great difficulties to govern, as they do not have broad popular support and much less from their respective parliaments.

“In Latin America there is an identity that is characterized by ‘antis”, explains Milagros Campos, a political scientist and professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. “In Peru it was precisely these antis that determined the elections”. In April 2021, the leftist teacher Pedro Castillo won the elections by a very small margin against the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori. The election was marked by an intense polarization, in which it was not possible to predict a winner even on the election day.

“The elections in Peru were not only polarized, but showed the population’s disenchantment with the candidates. One month to go and no candidacy reached 20%”, points out Milagros Campos. In the end, the vote for Castillo was not a choice for him, until then an unknown, but a rejection of the disputed Fujimorism.

The same could be seen in Chile, in November and December. José Antonio Kast, a right-wing candidate defending the legacy of dictator Augusto Pinochet, won the first round of elections but was defeated in the second round when Gabriel Boric managed to engage Chileans in an anti-Kast vote.

In the case of Chile, it was not just a vote against the right-wing candidate, but all conservatives found themselves in difficulty. Former president Sebastian Piñera himself was unable to get his candidate approved and ended his government with high rejection. In Argentina, former leader Mauricio Macri experienced in 2020 the bitter taste of not winning a second term, being replaced by the leftist Alberto Fernandez.

This new shift to the left, however, does not mean a change in Latin American society, but the result of a growing polarization, the same that explains the previous conservative wave. “This polarization is a worldwide phenomenon,” says Xavier Rodríguez Franco, political scientist and Latin American scholar at the University of Salamanca.

“In the Americas, we even see United States and in the Canada. This polarization is a bit about the exhaustion of the political system as a whole, but also because society is receiving such a large amount of information that it leads to a very impoverished public debate where there are only two options for answers: either it’s one of mine or is against me.”

The result is the flattening of the center and third way discourses. With difficulty in proposing a discourse that is not radical, and with a wide fragmentation of the center, which leads to several smaller candidacies, polarization increases and leads to the election of more radical leaders. But these governments are not finding life easy. In Mexico and Argentina, the current governments of López Obrador and Fernandes suffered significant defeats in legislative elections. With just a few months in government in Peru, Castillo has already changed his cabinet several times and almost suffered a motion of censure.

“What is clear is that Castillo is a president without a majority in Congress and with little support from his Peru Libre party,” says Milagros Campos. “The party has already lost people in Congress, there is already talk of a third total cabinet change, it is a very unstable government, many analysts say it is very difficult for it to end its term.”

In Chile, even before the second round, Gabriel Boric had to revise his government program and sought to moderate his speech to convince the centrist sectors that he would not be a very left-wing leader, as they feared.

“When they come to power, what are they going to do?” asks Xavier Rodríguez Franco. “The right-wing businessman will continue to exist, the right-wing banker too, and they will continue to do politics. The question is what the new government will do when it has to deal with the difficulties of a complicated economy, a contrary Parliament and very polarized public opinion.”

a new left

Another point that differs this swing of the pendulum from that of the 2000s is the characteristic of that same left. “This new left over the last 15 years has incorporated new identity content”, explains Franco. “With racial and gender issues, and that’s not bad, but workers, traditional organized unions and struggle for a sustainable labor claim to be sustainable in the new times have been abandoned”.

“It has become a more left-wing selfie, the left-selfie. And somehow they forgot about this political work that was often seen in traditional left-wing parties”, he concludes.

Franco points out that, although he has a new look and more agendas in his agenda, he is still very attached to the old leaders as usual, such as squid, Kirchner and Morales. You cannot create a new generation with a political career. When there are new ones, as in the case of Boric and Castillo, they are completely unknown.

Because they are less well known and even because of the constant political oscillation in the region, it is not clear what real changes this new leftist shift could bring to Latin America. If the previous wave brought more regional relations and distance from the United States, this new left seems to bring expectations of rapprochement with the new superpower of the century, the China. But even that doesn’t feel so right.

“China is certainly interested in projecting itself more in the region, but it is not naive, it knows that here there is a lot of instability, a lot of debt and financial problems, so we don’t know”, explains the political scientist.

In addition, there are still several outstanding promises from the previous left, such as renewal of the energy matrix, migration and complete integration between the countries of the region. “The new left has to review this with a lot of critical sense because the new leaderships and the old leaderships of this new wave do not seem very critical of what happened, of why people voted for this small wave of conservatism in the region”, he warns.