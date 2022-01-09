Anvisa clarifies that vaccines against covid-19 are not gene therapy – 01/08/2022

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published this Friday (7) a statement clarifying that vaccines against covid-19 cannot be considered genetic therapies (or gene, as they are also called).

“Vaccines that use the genetic code of the Sars-Cov-2 virus (covid-19 virus) in their technology are not products of gene therapy because they do not use copies of human genes to treat diseases”, says the statement. agency.

The report was released to deny false information circulating on the internet. Disinformation about the pandemic is present in Brazil and other countries and has already been classified by international bodies such as the World Health Organization as “infodemia”.

Also according to the text, gene therapy is a special drug with recombinant nucleic acid “with the objective of regulating, repairing, replacing, adding or deleting a genetic sequence and/or modifying the expression of a human gene, with a view to therapeutic results” .

Anvisa’s note explains that gene therapy uses genes from human beings, not viruses, which are manipulated in the laboratory with the aim of serving to treat diseases.

Vaccines against covid-19 that use messenger RNA, such as Pfizer’s, use the genetic code of the virus, not human beings, to induce people’s bodies to produce an immune response.

“Gene therapy, in the classic sense, involves promoting deliberate changes in the genetic material of human cells in order to treat or cure patients. Vaccines made from the genetic code of the covid-19 virus are used in immunization processes in healthy people and not for the treatment of genetic alterations or related diseases, so they cannot be considered gene therapies”, states the note.

Anvisa’s statement highlights that both in the case of gene therapies and products for the treatment of covid-19, such as vaccines, strict safety and efficacy criteria are followed.