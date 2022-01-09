Anvisa President demands Bolsonaro to recant for attacks on the agency | National Newspaper

The CEO of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, released last Saturday (8) a note in which he demands that President Jair Bolsonaro recant for the attacks against the agency.

In an interview on Thursday (6), Bolsonaro downplayed the number of child deaths from the disease and questioned the honesty of ANVISA professionals for having approved childhood vaccination against Covid.

Barra Torres’ response came in a personal tone, and directly to President Bolsonaro. Barra Torres asks President Bolsonaro to recant.

The note reads as follows: “In relation to the recent questioning by the president of the republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, regarding the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old, in which he asks ‘what is the interest of Anvisa behind it there?’, Anvisa’s CEO, Antonio Barra Torres, responds: Mr. President, as a general officer of the Brazilian Navy, I served my country for 32 years. I guided my personal life in austerity and honor”.

Barra Torres also says: “As a doctor, Mr. President, I tried to keep reason ahead of feeling, but I suffered with every loss, I regretted every failure, and I insisted on being the bearer of the worst news myself, when death took me a patient. As a Christian, Mr. President, I have sought to keep the commandments, even though I have embraced the career of arms.

And he continues: “I never appropriated what wasn’t mine and I don’t even intend to. As ANVISA, I really appreciate the moral values ​​that my parents practiced and that, by their example, I could add to my character. If you have information that raises the slightest hint of corruption about this Brazilian, don’t waste your time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determine immediate police investigation into my person. By the way, about anyone who works today at Anvisa, whom I proudly have the privilege of integrating. Now, if you don’t have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you quote so much, withdraw. We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead. Reviewing a wrong speech or act will not diminish you in any way. Quite the opposite“.

And signs Antonio Barra Torres, CEO of Anvisa.