Armored Core 6 may be in development by FromSoftware

A new Armored Core FromSoftware may have been confirmed through a consumer survey.

ResetEra forum user (via VGC), Red Liquorice, stated that he received a survey from the studio of Elden Ring and dark souls which apparently reveals the first details about the upcoming unannounced mechanical combat game.

Still unnamed and would be the first full title Armored Core since 2012, it is said to feature a “science fiction world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki”, “three-dimensional, dynamic action” and a “high degree of freedom in customization”.

“The game is a TPS (third person shooter) mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelming-scale map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mechanical action,” says the research. “You will face strong enemies and fierce long-range and short-range battles using weapons and blades.”

The game’s synopsis supposedly shows the government, corporations, cultists and unknown mercenaries fighting over a foreign substance that can “drastically advance human society”.

According to the user, the survey also included video and some images from the game, which were not shared because they were watermarked. “I was very surprised to watch the video of an upcoming FromSoftware game randomly this morning, quite unexpected!” he said.

“The boss fight seemed pretty lively – the long range firefight reminded me of Virtual On, this is my frame of reference, I’m not a mech fan and I haven’t played any B.C. The player character in a white mech approached the boss of the larger robot and fought like an energy sword or laser, it looked in style. souls”.

Finally, he said that “in field gameplay, the player in the same white mech seemed to be following some other players at a distance (co-op?) and they were walking (flying close to the ground perhaps) through a snowy area towards a big wall or gate, it looked kinda souls also, the vastness of the architecture, but it was no longer a castle like a worn metal/stone wall or gate. It was very short”.

It remains to wait for an official announcement.