Arroba above R$ 345 with overvaluation; Look

The scarcity of fat cattle supply continues to fuel the rise in prices; With a super appreciation, the week ends on a high level!

The market closed the first week of the year with a strong appreciation and confirmation of expectations for an increase. Therefore, business in the Brazilian cattle market is beginning to pick up pace in the livestock markets and has already shown new price records in some negotiations in the São Paulo market. Check out how the week ended!

The first week of 202, as mentioned above, was marked by strong increases in beef prices, stimulated by the scarcity of supply of fat cattle and by the heating of Brazilian beef exports. In addition, some ranchers are still absent from the negotiations, waiting for a better positioning by the industries.

During the week, the price of arroba do boi gordo increased by R$16.00, for fat cows R$8.00 and for fat heifers by R$10.00 in São Paulo. The bull movement came in all squares across Brazil. The market remains heated, but with great attention to the slaughter scales!

Negotiations for bovines with up to four teeth, the “China ox”, business remains firm and with values ​​of up to R$350.00/@. According to the Agrobrazil app, ranchers from Narandiba/SP, sold cattle to the domestic market for R$ 345.00/@ with payment in cash and slaughter for January 13, 2022, see image below.

In São Paulo, the average value for the finished animal presented an overall average at R$342.00/@, on Friday (07/01), according to data provided in the Agrobrazil application. The square in Goiás had an average of R$ 328.18/@, followed by Mato Grosso Sul with a value of R$ [email protected] And in Mato Grosso, the average closed at R$314.29/@.

the price of Fat Cattle Indicator/CEPEA, closed the week with a slight decrease of 1.84%, but it is noteworthy that prices remain at high levels and reached the record value of BRL 345.25/@ during the week. Thus, with the retreat this Friday, the at sign jumped from R$ 337.60/@ to the value of BRL 331.40/@.

According to Scot Consultoria, the domestic market reference is R$338.00/@ for live cattle, R$310.00/@ for fat cow and R$327.00/@ for fat heifer, gross and forward prices. Cattle with up to four teeth get a premium of up to R$15.00 per arroba compared to the domestic market price.

“The bullish bias is mainly due to the enormous difficulty faced by slaughterhouses in finding lots of finished animals in the main cattle markets in the country, due to the low presence of cattle raisers in sales (holiday period or even retention)”, highlights IHS Markit.

The reopening of the Chinese and Russian markets, associated with the process of consolidating the presence of Brazilian meat in other important consumer markets, such as the US, has neutralized the possible negative impacts that would be caused by the inconsistency of domestic consumption, typical of the beginning of the year.

Asian addiction needs to end

Even with meat shipments growing to other destinations in the last months of 2021, such as the United States, shipments to China still represent almost half of everything exported by Brazil. Therefore, the need for Brazil to seek and strengthen new trade partners is indisputable.

And the exchange rate should continue favoring Brazilian exports in 2022, but, on the other hand, it tends to increase the already high production costs in the field. In Brazil, due to the fragile purchasing power of most of the population and high inflation, domestic demand for beef should remain weak for another year.

Boiada Gorda sold for R$ 350.00/@ in Goiás, according to Confiboi

Pay attention to slaughter schedules

“A large part of the meatpacking industries opted to be absent from the purchase of cattle on Friday”, highlights this Friday’s IHS Markit newsletter. However, even in the face of low business liquidity, arroba prices remain firm throughout Brazil.

Little by little, Brazilian slaughterhouses are recomposing the slaughter schedules at the beginning of the year and the national average is at 8 working days, maintaining stability compared to last week. Look:

In São Paulo, the industries closed Friday with 9 working days already scheduled, maintaining stability in the comparison between the weeks.

The industries from Pará extended their scales and ended the week with an average of 14 scheduled working days, 3 days ahead in the weekly comparison.

Meatpackers in Goiás ended the week with 9 working days scheduled, 3 days ahead of last week.

In Minas Gerais, Rondônia and Tocantins, slaughters are scheduled for 7 working days, with the scales of the 3 regions above the average of the last 12 months.

The industries in Mato Grosso have 6 working days scheduled, decreasing by 1 day in the weekly comparison.

The slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso do Sul have 5 working days of scheduled slaughter, a drop of 1 day compared to last week.

At B3, the prices of live cattle futures contracts remain fragile. The declines continue to be driven by concerns about the ability to transfer operating costs from the meatpacking industries to the final prices of beef, reports the IHS.

Exports

According to preliminary data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), last December, Brazil exported 150,97 thousand tons of beef, an increase of 50.8% over November 2021.

In the annual comparison, the volume exported registered a drop of 9.9% over December/20. However, emphasizes the IHS, the month of January should be marked by high volumes shipped.

