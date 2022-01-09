Assessoria answers if Maiara and Fernando spent the night together

After rumors that Maiara and Fernando were getting back together and would have spent the night together in a hotel in Florianópolis (Santa Catarina) heated up social networks, the singer’s spokesperson denied that there had been any rapprochement between the two.

“Singer Maiara didn’t get back together with Fernando. They haven’t been together since Christmas last year”, they explained, in a note to the NaTelinha website.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (3) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in March 2019John Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating and-fernando-understand-dating (3) After three months, the relationship went through its first breakup. On the occasion, Maiara turned off social networks and revealed to journalist Leo Dias that he did so because of attacks by internet usersPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Some time after they got back together, Maiara deleted all the photos with Fernando from Instagram and stated, during a concert she performed at the turn of 2019 to 2020, that she was singleLeo Franco / Agnews mahara ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In January 2020, however, Fernando declared himself for the singer, which drove fans crazy. Maiara, in turn, posted a photo with her lover and stated that the breakup happened because she abused the drinkPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating It didn’t take long, and the lovebirds got back together again. Even, several times, Maiara gave hints so that Fernando presented her with an alliance, but she didn’t receive the jewelreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In July 2020, Maiara and Fernando broke up again. The singer addressed the fans through social media, and Maraisa’s twin deleted from Instagram the photos she had with her lover Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Maiara sings with her sister, MaraisaPlay/ Instagram Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the end of the same month, however, the couple deleted photos together and stopped following each other on social networks.Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In December, after a video of the two kissing circulating through the networks, the singer confirmed another reconciliationLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In September of this year, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Leo Dias, jealousy on the part of Fernando put an end to the commitment, which lasted six monthsreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating-and-fernando-understand-dating (4) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced a reconciliationreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced the end of the relationship and vented on Instagram implying that she was betrayed by her fiance. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the singerPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Fernando, in turn, manifested himself denying the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind,” the singer told Leo Dias’ column. The statement caused anger in fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”reproduction 0

According to the text, Maiara and Maraisa performed a show and, in fact, stayed at the same hotel, but in different rooms. “Since it is a standard for decoration, the scenario ends up looking similar”, they pointed out.

“Because they have mutual friends, the ex-couple sporadically ends up meeting, which didn’t happen yesterday”, they allege.