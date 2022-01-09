At the age of 10, the girl has two companies and can retire at 15

Photo: Internet reproduction.

Anyone who has been using Instagram for a few years may remember the young Australian Pixie Curtis. In 2014, when he was just two years old, he became a phenomenon on the platform.

At the time, the girl was nicknamed “Instagram Princess” because of the success of sharing her photos with funny captions.

Pixie’s mother, Roxy Jacenko, took advantage of her daughter’s fame, and her specialty in public relations, to do business with the girl.

Owner of a company and also of an advertising agency specializing in digital influencers, Jacenko turned her daughter into a client and entrepreneur.

The first mother-daughter deal came in May of that year. Thus, ‘Pixie’s Bows’ was created, a fashion company responsible for the sale of hair accessories for children.

The venture was a success, making even Khloe Kardashian’s daughter publicize the brand’s products.

In March 2021, Jacenko and Pixie launched a new business, ‘Pixie’s Pixs’, a company that followed the trend of fidgets, children’s toys that hit the world in the last year. In this sector, revenues were US$ 200 thousand in the first month alone, around R$ 1.1 million.

Recently, the two companies joined together to form the ‘Pixie’s Pix’ group, which sells toys, games and related foods to children and teenagers.

Jacenko, responsible for the business, says that a large part of the income belongs to his daughter, and says that if she wanted to, she could retire at 15 years of age, as an effect of the income acquired since she was 2 years old.

