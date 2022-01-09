Athletico-PR says goodbye to Nikão and half is free to make a deal with São Paulo

Athletico-PR gave up trying to convince midfielder Nikão to stay in Curitiba and officially said goodbye to the idol this Saturday. Aware that the player wants to breathe new air and has advanced negotiations with São Paulo, the club paid a last tribute to the author of the goal of the Copa Sudamericana title. After not getting a transfer abroad, the half had advanced conversations with Inter, but the tricolor from São Paulo entered the dispute and seems to have convinced the player to go to Morumbi.

“Every story has a beginning, middle and end. Athletico Paranaense wishes you all the best in the new challenge and thanks Nikão for his dedication in these seven years defending the athletic shirt”, informed the board of directors from Paraná, before highlighting the player’s numbers.

“There were seven seasons, 314 games and 49 goals wearing the athletic shirt. The 6 cups put the player alongside other great names in our history in the ranking of conquered titles, such as Caju, who also raised 6 trophies”, he continued. “And close to other great players who marked an era, such as Adriano, Flávio, Gustavo and Santos, with 7 achievements each.”

The player also swore his love to the club. “I joined as a player, I left as a fan. Nikão is leaving, but wherever I go, Athletico will always be inside my heart,” he emphasized.





See too