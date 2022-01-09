Atlético and Otávio forward agreement for the arrival of the steering wheel in June

By: Hugo Fralodeo, from Fala Galo, in Belo Horizonte

Making changes in the midfield sector – which has already lost Alan Franco and Nathan, in addition to the possibility of the departures of Hyoran, Borrero and Tchê Tchê, in May -, Atlético reached a pre-contract with defensive midfielder Otávio, who arrives in June , after the end of his contract with the Girondins de Bordeaux, of France. Advance information by journalist Túlio Kaiser, from Superesportes and confirmed by Fala Galo.

The defensive midfielder’s name was linked to Atlético in recent weeks and other clubs, including those from Brazil, would also have expressed interest in having the 27-year-old midfielder’s football. According to information published on the Russian championat website, CSKA, from Russia, would have presented an offer of 2.5 million euros (R$ 16 million) to Bordeaux, in an attempt to take the player back in January.

Launched at Athletico-PR, the defensive midfielder, with good ball play and recovery, arrived at Bordeaux in 2017 and conquered his place, being constant in the lineups in his 5 seasons in the French team, having played in 17 games this season.

Previously, Atlético had already confirmed the arrivals of Ademir, after the end of his contract with América, Fábio Gomes, who was in the New York Red Bulls, bought next to the West, and is very close to announcing defender Godín, on the way out of Cagliari.