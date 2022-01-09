Atlético MG closes pre-contract with a defensive midfielder who was targeted by Fla, Palmeiras and Corinthians

Galo was faster and is very close to hiring midfielder Otávio, from Bordo, who was in the crosshairs of Fla, Corinthians and Palmeiras. Between the parties there is already a pre-agreement, lacking only details for the Minas Gerais club to announce its newest hiring.

Otávio is 27 years old and defends the colors of Bordo, from France. In Brazilian football, he gained prominence with the shirt of Athletico PR and, in 2017, he moved to European football, where he defends even today the colors of the French club.

Close to Galo, he came to be close to Flamengo, from Paulo Sousa, his former coach. However, the conversations between the parties did not reach an agreement and the rumors were just rumors.

The pre-contract information between the parties is from Superesportes, which states that Galo Minas will pay nothing for the transfer of the steering wheel.

Atlético MG keeps looking for a new coach

While staying close to Otávio, Galo continues in search of a new coach. Jorge Jesus, from Benfica, stayed away. But there are other names in the crosshairs, like Carlos Carvalhal, although it is difficult to get him out of Braga.