Atlético MG closes pre-contract with a defensive midfielder who was targeted by Fla, Palmeiras and Corinthians

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Atlético MG closes pre-contract with a defensive midfielder who was targeted by Fla, Palmeiras and Corinthians 4 Views

rooster

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Girondins de Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1
© 2021 John Berry, Getty Images EuropeGirondins de Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain – Ligue 1
Wagner Oliveira

Galo was faster and is very close to hiring midfielder Otávio, from Bordo, who was in the crosshairs of Fla, Corinthians and Palmeiras. Between the parties there is already a pre-agreement, lacking only details for the Minas Gerais club to announce its newest hiring.

Otávio is 27 years old and defends the colors of Bordo, from France. In Brazilian football, he gained prominence with the shirt of Athletico PR and, in 2017, he moved to European football, where he defends even today the colors of the French club.

Close to Galo, he came to be close to Flamengo, from Paulo Sousa, his former coach. However, the conversations between the parties did not reach an agreement and the rumors were just rumors.

The pre-contract information between the parties is from Superesportes, which states that Galo Minas will pay nothing for the transfer of the steering wheel.

Atlético MG keeps looking for a new coach

While staying close to Otávio, Galo continues in search of a new coach. Jorge Jesus, from Benfica, stayed away. But there are other names in the crosshairs, like Carlos Carvalhal, although it is difficult to get him out of Braga.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

the latest from Flamengo today

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish FLAMEGO MAKES A PROPOSAL BY PABLO MARÍ A few days after Arsenal …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved