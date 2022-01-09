Atlético-MG concludes negotiations with Godín and awaits a last-detail resolution to announce reinforcement

This Saturday (8) Atlético-MG forwarded the agreement with the Uruguayan defender. The details regarding salary and length of contract are already agreed between both parties. The only detail that remains pending is the confirmation of the defender’s termination with Cagliari-ITA, however, for Galo this is just a matter of time and should be resolved as soon as possible.

Information about the negotiation was anticipated by journalist Moisés Llorens, from ESPN Spain, and later confirmed by Globo Esporte. In addition, due to Godín’s age, the contract will last for one season, with the possibility of renewal for another season. To be able to close with the athlete, Galo had to win the competition of at least two clubs, one from Mexico and another from the middle shelf of Spanish football. However, it seems that the desire to act close to his native country ended up weighing more.

Now the expectation is that the termination between Godín and Cagliari will be made official in the next few days. The defender is in a troubled moment with the Italian management, who criticized him after the team lost to Udinese, by 4-0. While his current team continues to dispute the Italian Championship, the defender is not even in the country, and continues training in Uruguay.

Godín arrives at the Minas Gerais club as an immediate replacement for Junior Alonso, sold to Krasnodar, from Russia, for 8.2 million dollars. In his most recent season, he played in 11 matches for the Italian Serie A in 18 rounds until the moment of defeat by Udinese.