Atlético-MG discards coach after controversy with Hulk still in Chinese football times

After the end of the 2021 season, Atlético-MG had a very important loss in command. Due to family problems, Cuca left the position of coach of the team. Since then, the Athletic board has been looking for a commander and some names have been contacted, such as Jorge Jesus, Carlos Carvalhal and Eduardo Coudet. Another name was put on the agenda, but soon removed due to a controversy with the Hulk player during the time they worked together. It is about Vitor Pereira.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, an athletic director said that the problem came from the time of Chinese football, when the two worked at the Shanghai SIPG. At the time, Hulk was substituted in one game and was angry with the coach, who left him out for the rest of the team’s season. The two worked together between 2018 and 2020, but they still don’t have a good relationship.

“Completely discarded. The same manager who told me that Godín was closed assured me that there is no chance of Vitor Pereira being hired. Atlético were warned by the Hulk that the relationship between the two is terrible. In 2020, they worked together in China. In the final stretch of the Championship, Hulk was substituted in the second half and was very angry, he left complaining. Vitor Pereira no longer put the Hulk to play for the rest of the season. The atmosphere between the two was almost unsustainable”, said Nicola.

Vitor has been free on the market since he was fired from Fenerbahçe, at the end of 2021. The coach has titles in the Greek, Portuguese and Chinese leagues. Another name on Galo’s radar, Carlos Carvalhal, was closer to the team, but according to some Portuguese vehicles, the coach gave up and preferred to keep his link with Braga, which ends in the middle of the year.

At a press conference, the coach informed that those interested in the coach should speak with Braga to have the coach. “My technical team and I are stable people and we try to be as coherent as possible. A few things, not to mention several, have arrived since the beginning of our work in Braga, with greater emphasis on the end of last season and the beginning of this one. But, the highlight that we give to this is that we are not in a position to discuss anything, because we have a contract with SC Braga. It is with SC Braga that those interested have to talk. I don’t change anything about that. I maintain consistency,” he said.