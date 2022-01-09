Atlético-MG overcomes dispute with Flamengo and Palmeiras and closes the hiring of midfielder for Bordeaux, says website

According to information released by the Superesportes website, Atlético-MG agreed to hire midfielder Otávio, who since 2017 has been defending Bordeaux, from France.

According to the vehicle, the midfielder hit pre-contract with Galo and will perform in Belo Horizonte in July, when will you be free of the current bond? in Europe.

At 27, Otávio was also in the crosshairs of Flamengo, Corinthians and palm trees.

Atlético-MG, however, moved faster and managed to strike a deal with the player that was revealed by Athletic-PR in 2013. The midfielder moved to Bordeaux in a deal that brought in 7.5 million euros to the people of Paraná.

The negotiation by Otávio is the fourth already defined by the board of Atlético-MG for 2022. After already announcing the attackers Ademir, which was highlighted by América-MG, and Fábio Gomes, former New York Red Bulls, Major League Soccer, the rooster hit the hiring of Uruguayan defender Diego Godín.

The 35-year-old defender reached an agreement with the club for a contract of up to two seasons, one guaranteed and the other optional. The information is from Moisés Llorens, journalist at ESPN in Spain.