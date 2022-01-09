Attention: BR-040 will remain closed until the mining company gives a guarantee – General

BR-040 cleaning will only start with the approval of geotechnical authorities (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The restricted stretch of BR-040 due to the overflow of the Pau Branco mine dam, in Nova Lima, this Saturday (8/1) has no deadline to be released. Teams from the National Mining Agency (ANM) and from the Minas Gerais government’s Environment sector work alongside geotechnicians to assess the stability of the dyke that did not withstand the heavy rains.

The incident took place in the middle of the morning. Military personnel from the Fire Department began working on the case at 10:30 am. Since then, it is not possible to travel in part of both directions of the BR-040, which connects Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro.

“As long as the bodies that take care of matters related to the dam do not manifest themselves on its stability, the highway will not be released”, said Lieutenant Colonel Gracielle Rodrigues Santos, deputy coordinator at the end of the afternoon today. of the State Civil Defense.

“Only after the assessment is it possible to start the process of cleaning the road, so that the cleaning teams do not have additional risk with a possible new overtopping of the structure”, amended Renato Brando, president of the State Foundation for the Environment (FEAM).

The ANM informed that the highway should remain completely closed until “the mining company Vallourec presents a declaration of stability for its structures located on the margins of km 562 and 563, in Nova Lima (MG)”. “We will keep users informed in periodic bulletins”, he informed, by note (full below).

The incident with the dam, controlled by the mining company Vallourec, left one person injured. The lamaal who arrived on BR-040 hit her, but the consequences were not serious, and she is expected to be released from the hospital this Saturday.

The transshipment made the Fire Department evacuate six houses that are on the route of possible flooding. The hope, however, is that a nearby river will contain the spilled material.

Dikes are erected to precisely contain overflows. According to Renato Brando, the structure installed at the Pau Branco dam played an important role. “The understanding that the dam even fulfilled its function, and it is important to reduce transport as a damage mitigation structure,” he explained.

It is the function of the dike that causes it to be built in the vicinity of the highway. “The dykes are built close to the mining structures to contain the material that is carried. We had an event that brought in a greater volume of material and meant that the dyke could not contain all the material,” observed Brando.

Also according to the president of FEAM, the dam broke due to a very large volume of materials slipping.

“These are material slips that can happen due to extensive rains. It is a natural process. Due to the rains, it happened in greater volume”.

Note from the National Mining Agency

“The National Mining Agency determines the total interdiction of BR-040 until the mining company Vallourec presents a declaration of stability of its structures located on the margins of km 562 and 563, in Nova Lima (MG). We will keep users informed in periodic bulletins.”