Australian government tries to postpone Djokovic hearing but is denied | sneakers

The Australian government has tried to postpone the hearing that will determine whether Novak Djokovic will be able to officially enter the country to compete in the Australian Open. However, the request was denied by the courts, as postponing the hearing by two days, as requested, would cause the trial to take place after the deadline for confirming participation in the open tennis court.
Djokovic in action against Austria for the Davis Cup — Photo: Adam Prett / Getty Images
The tennis player is banned from entering Australia for not having been vaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic was barred in the country last Wednesday and had his entry visa revoked.
At the hearing, the tennis attorney’s lawyers will have to prove that Djokovic meets Australia’s entry requirements to compete in the tournament. Djoko’s defense alleges that the recently contracted tennis player would have “exceptional permission” to participate in the championship.
The Australian government does not want the athlete to participate in the tournament. If it is decided that Djokovic cannot enter the country, he will be deported back to Serbia.
The athlete is currently in Melbourne awaiting trial. The hearing takes place on Monday morning Australian time.