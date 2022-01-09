“Avoid traveling on the highways”, says highway police

After the collapse of a dam in Nova Lima and the collapse of Capitólio, in Minas Gerais, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) warned the population to avoid traveling on the state’s highways.

Video: rain causes dam in MG to overflow and prohibits BR-040

According to the federal agency, the BR-040 highway remains closed without a release forecast. BR-262, on the other hand, remains closed for those traveling towards the Minas triangle. The PRF emphasizes that the situation tends to worsen in the coming hours.

“It is an alert for everyone who is going to travel, whoever can avoid it is the recommendation. Problems are arising all the time on highways. The tip is that anyone who can stay at home is the best thing to do, avoid traveling,” said Aristides Júnior, spokesman for the Federal Highway Police, at a press conference.

According to Aristides, the Highway Police has information about the possibility of closing the Fernão Dias Highway. “This is even an aggravating factor for indicating alternative routes, there is no way to indicate a safe location for alternative routes”, said the PRF representative.

“The rain is happening all over the state and at all times we receive information about interdictions on federal and state highways. Avoid using the highways until the situation normalizes, especially in relation to rain”, explained the spokesperson.