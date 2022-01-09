Baby given to American soldiers during the flight from Afghanistan returns to family

He was found in Kabul and had to wait long weeks before he was able to see his grandfather, with whom he is now. There follows an exit process for the United States, where the parents and siblings are

The baby boy who was handed over to American troops in the midst of despair over the August attempt to leave Kabul returned to his family this Saturday. The news is advanced by Reuters, which portrays the story of Sohail Ahmadi, who became one of the figures in the Afghan evacuation on 19 August.

That day was marked by a photograph: Mirza Ali Ahmadi (Sohail Ahmadi’s father), who was outside the airport, was seen handing a child, then two months old, to an American soldier who was inside the enclosure. , at the time the only safe place to escape Taliban rule.

Sohail Ahmadi and his family were just a few of the thousands of people who tried to flee Afghanistan between Aug. 15 and Aug. 31, two weeks marked by a serious humanitarian crisis, during which more than 100,000 people were evacuated from the Asian country.

Reuters has always followed the story, and in November it published a news story with several photographs of the child. That’s what led taxi driver Hamid Safi to identify the boy. The 29-year-old man met Sohail Ahmadi at the airport and took him home.

More than seven weeks later, which involved negotiations and even a brief detention, Hamid Safi was able to hand the boy over to his grandfather in Kabul.

Now, the goal is to get the seven-month-old child to the United States, where the parents and siblings are, successfully removed from Afghanistan.

Mirza Ali Ahmadi’s aim, as well as that of Suraya Ahmadi, the baby’s mother, was that the baby would not be lost or crushed by the crowds approaching near the airport. So they decided to give the child to the soldiers on the other side of the wall.

The father admitted to Reuters that it was an act of desperation, and that he expected to be reunited with his son minutes later, not least because he was about five meters from the entrance gates at the airport.

Moments later, Taliban forces managed to drive the crowd back, and the Ahmadi family saw the possibility of letting Afghanistan that day fade away. Mirza Ali, his wife, and the other four children ended up outside the airport, where Sohail was left alone.

Later, the family managed to leave for the United States, not least because the man worked for the US government. Mirza Ali Ahmadi desperately looked for his son at the airport, but was told that the child must have boarded another flight to the United States.

The Ahmadi family arrived in Texas, and for months they were unaware of the youngest member’s whereabouts.

Now, the Afghan family hopes to be able to reunite fully soon.