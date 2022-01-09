Backstage: CEP posts cause fear of instability on the eve of purchase of SAF from Botafogo

Carlos Eduardo Pereira has been one of the characters that appears most backstage at Botafogo in the last days. The former club president questioned John Textor’s documents, businessman who is about to invest R$ 400 million in SAF do Alvinegro, in groups with counselors and on social networks.

The former president showed his dissatisfaction with the proposal made by John Textor to take over football from Botafogo – the thing! gave details about the numbers. In a WhatsApp group with advisors and fans, CEP shared the document and expressed a complaint.

– They want the Deliberative Council to vote based on an apocryphal document, which is not even on the Club’s letterhead. Not serious – wrote.

The initial agreement between the councilors was that the document was confidential and, consequently, could not leave the purview of that specific group. The numbers were sent in the early hours of last Thursday to them. It is noteworthy that there is no information on whether CEP was the first to leak “bullet points” to other WhatsApp groups.

However, it was not the first time that Carlos Eduardo Pereira leaked confidential documents. In July, he disclosed on his Instagram account how much Botafogo had paid to broker the hiring of Jorge Braga, the club’s CEO. CEP published the electronic invoice for the process.

Since then, the former president has lost prestige internally. At the time, Botafogo even released an official statement repudiating the former president’s action. So he went to the “end of the line” in terms of club information, despite being part of the Council.

IT DID NOT END THERE

CEP also disclosed its dissatisfaction with the SAF purchase process to John Textor in Facebook and Twitter comments – the posts are public. People involved in the process of buying the club’s football fear that the comments could lead to instability in the Board with less than a week to vote on the CD.

On Thursday, the councilors vote for approval of the purchase, which will only be put forward, of course, if it has a majority of votes. The point is that, so far, the “bullet points” – the document that CEP is claiming on social media – is the only ‘spreadable’ document.

The final proposal is not available to answer questions from the directors because it is not signed. John Textor is in Brazil just for that. The American meets with representatives of Botafogo this weekend to tweak the last few details and finally sign the binding contract.

After that, yes, the final contract will be disclosed to the advisors, as foreseen in the Club’s Constitution.