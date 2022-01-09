Backstage: see why Inter gave up, and São Paulo hit it quickly with Nikão | football

A very crazy Friday. Any film writer could describe the weekend of attacking midfielder Nikão like this. Once started with Internacional, the player saw Colorado move away from the business and São Paulo emerge, responding to claims and hitting a four-season contract.

There was no “hat”, the popular jargon used to describe the action of one team beating another at the last minute in a negotiation. São Paulo started to act after Internacional withdrew and, in little more than two hours of dialogue, it closed with Nikão.

The entire operation exceeds R$ 10 million, including gloves, economic rights and commission for businessman Paulo Pitombeira. São Paulo covered what Inter had offered and met the latest demands imposed by Nikão’s fatigue, which made the Gauchos give up the business.

This withdrawal of the Internacional, however, turned out to be the result of a process. The Colorado board was bothered by some of the final points of the negotiation and the situation with Nikão wore out since the middle of last week.

On the other hand, the exhaustion of the attacking midfielder complained that Internacional was slow to define details considered easy during the week. And the wear and tear only grew.

Colorado “frozen” the dialogue since the end of last week, walked away from Nikão and dropped the deal on Friday. From then on, given the old interest, shown even before Inter accelerated the conversation for the player, São Paulo resumed contact.

The endorsement of Rogério Ceni and the presence of Rui Costa, who worked with Nikão at Athletico, became important for the dialogue to be resolved quickly. The attacking midfielder arrives with important reinforcement status, due to the prominence with the Hurricane shirt.