Bamor reacts with an official statement criticizing Bahia’s board



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Saturday (08) has been marked by a huge controversy between Bahia and the organized supporters Bamor. During the morning, members of TO went to the CT and made demands on directors and players.

On the side of the club, the act was seen as an invasion and considered “regrettable” for the way it took place, generating a repudiation note published by the tricolor press office.

In response, Bamor issued an official statement stating that the club and its assets belong to the fans. In addition, the Organized Group also criticizes the management harshly, promising to file a request for impeachment.

Check out Bamor’s note:

“We would like to remind you that Esporte Clube Bahia and ALL its assets belong to its fans.

Bahia’s incompetent board should use DADE’s images to analyze the performance of current and future athletes, and not to seek to incriminate their true reason for existing, which is their fans.

We reiterate our role as members of the club and thus assert our right whenever we deem it necessary, we will go to our house, we will charge, question and, if necessary, expel those who vilify or vilify Bahia.

Soon we will file a request for impeachment of this totally incompetent group that our club has operated since the intervention.

Bahia will never be a stage or political springboard, nor will it be a school for journalists to become a player’s entrepreneur and lawyers to be mayors/councilors/governors or any other political office.

#Bahiaégigante #Bahiaclubedopovo

TWISTED BAMOR 1978

NO ONE BEATS US IN VIBRATION!”