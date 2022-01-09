Barcelona draws at the end, is 1-1 with Granada and misses the chance to enter the G4

Barcelona drew 1-1 with Granada this Saturday (08), for the 20th round of LaLiga

THE Barcelona missed the chance to pack once in Laliga. Playing inside the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium this Saturday (08), Xavi Hernández’s team drew with the Grenade by 1 to 1 and saw escape the chance to enter the G4 of the Spanish Championship. The duel, which was valid for the 20th round of the competition, was broadcast exclusively for Star+ subscribers.

THE always willful Luuk de Jong scored for the Catalans in the second half, with assisted by Daniel Alves. But Antonio Puertas made thethe 44 of the complementary stage and left everything the same.

On the rise in recent matches under the command of Robert Moreno, Granada promised a tough game in the confrontation, even more so due to the absence of visitors.

Even though they were still suffering from problems in the squad due to the casualties by COVID-19, Barça started pressing inside Nuevo Los Cármenes. One of the most questioned names in the culé attack, Luuk de Jong got the taste of shaking the nets with his head early on.

The happiness, however, was short-lived: revision of the VAR and impediment noted in the construction of the move.

Although the stage is not golden as in recent history, Barcelona is already starting to have a different face with Xavi. THE ball possession at the end of the first stage already flirted with the 75%.

And even when it wasn’t in the technical excellence, left dedication.

In his first match for the Spanish Championship in this return to the club, Daniel Alves showed the reason for take a captive place in the hearts of Catalans. Playing in the position where he dominates like few others, the side, the shirt 8 found Luuk de Jong with a precise cross at 12 minutes into the second half.

The big center forward only had the job of going up more than marking and dodging to the back of the net, opening the scoring for Barça.

Even with the favorable score, Barcelona saw their advantage collapse with the expulsion of young Gavi, who received the red card in the final stretch of the second half. from there it was just pressure from the home owners.

And so much pressure paid off in the 44th minute with Puertas, who landed a shot at the angle and saved Granada from a home defeat to Barcelona.

Championship situation

The draw at home leaves Granada in 12th place, with 24 points. Barcelona is in 6th place in the table, with 32 points.

The guy: Luuk de Jong

He scored with a header in the second half and showed that, even with so much criticism, he could be fundamental for the moment of Barcelona’s reconstruction. He knew how to disturb the defense of Granada as a legitimate centre-forward.

It was bad: Raúl Torrente

He slept at the key moment of the match and lost the aerial ball that resulted in Luuk de Jong’s goal. He scored the ball and lost the attacker. It was not a great journey for Raúl Torrente.

upcoming games

After this Saturday’s match, Granada will only return to the field on the next 20th, through LaLiga, when they face away from home. Getafe.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, have the derby against the Real Madrid on Wednesday (12), for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup.

Datasheet

GRENADE 1 X 1 BARCELONA

GOALS: Antonio Puertas (89′) for Granada; Luuk de Jong (57′), for Barcelona

Grenade: Maximian; Quini, Díaz (Duarte), Torrente and Neva; Gonalons (Montoro), Milla, Machis (Collado) and Puertas; Suarez and Molina. TECHNICIAN: Robert Moreno

Barcelona: Have Stegen; Daniel Alves, Piqué, García (Lenglet) and Alba; Busquets, Nico Gonzalez and Gavi; Jutglà (Abde), De Jong (Depay) and Dembélé. TECHNICIAN: Xavi Hernández