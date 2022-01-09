Barra Torres humiliates Bolsonaro and further reduces Queiroga’s size – 01/09/2022

One of the side effects of the public note released by the president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, asking Jair Bolsonaro for courage to prove the accusations he made against the body he directs or to publicly recant, is to further reduce the diminished stature of the minister of Health , Marcelo Queiroga.

“If you have information that raises the slightest hint of corruption about this Brazilian, don’t waste time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determine an immediate police investigation into my person,” wrote Barra Torres.

“Now, if you don’t have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you quote so much, withdraw,” he added. Bolsonaro and allies made the National Health Surveillance Agency a target because the agency has guided decisions through science, like the technical endorsement of Pfizer’s vaccine (the one that Jair said turned people into alligators) for children.

In his crusade against the protection of children, Bolsonaro insinuated that the National Health Surveillance Agency has vested interests behind the release of the immunizing agent and says he does not know the rush to approve products that would save children. The answer lies in the data from the Epidemiological Surveillance System for Influenza: from the beginning of the pandemic until December 6, there were 301 deaths between 5 and 11 years old per covid-19.

The Rear Admiral’s text is an elegant chulapada on a Bolsonaro that, ironically, lives off sealing. It would come as no surprise if the hate office that operates inside the Planalto Palace is preparing some fakery so that the public notice does not go unanswered with the root-pocketnarism. After all, the president needs to maintain the aura of “myth” for his base of supporters.

Although maintaining stability in the public service is fundamental for officials to be able to comply with illegal and preposterous orders from politicians, protection that many people would love to see removed in an Administrative Reform, the difference between them goes beyond Barra Torres’ mandate – which cannot be fired until December 21, 2024.

There are directors of federal autarchies who, due to proximity of thought or planning for their political future, do not accept presidents. On the contrary, they prefer to flatter them over the public interest. This has not been the case with Barra Torres and Anvisa, who place collective health above Bolsonaro’s electoral and ideological interests.

And stability of office will not avoid the fact that, because of the courage to publish the note, he and his family are already being targeted by the Pocketnarista hate machine.

Marcelo Queiroga, on the other hand, was not reduced to a condition analogous to that of a slave, a crime provided for in Article 149 of the Penal Code. He is not a worker who was deceived, harassed, threatened or beaten to endorse the president’s criminal behavior, nor to help in his sabotage of fighting the pandemic – epidemiologist Pedro Hallal talks of 500,000 preventable deaths. Queiroga consciously volunteered for the job, even though he was able to say no.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta, for example, clashed with Bolsonaro’s denial as minister of health, and left office. Nelson Teich did not want to endorse the policy of clogging Brazilians with chloroquine and it also leaked. Queiroga, on the other hand, agreed to become an accomplice not only in the killing of adults, but also of children by doing everything in his power to delay the vaccine for people aged 5 to 11 years.

In this way, he showed himself to be a small man, who is afraid of losing as much power as he will gain in life, dreaming, perhaps, of presidential support to run for the position of deputy, senator and perhaps governor in Paraíba.

Both Barra Torres and Queiroga are doctors. The first will be remembered by history as a just man.

The second as someone who spat on the Hippocratic oath, deliberately forgetting that he promised not to harm or harm, and being asked for it at a protest in New York in September of last year, showed the protesters the middle finger . A man who, when asked to choose where he would be eternalized in history, preferred the garbage can.