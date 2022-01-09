Barroca praises the work of the board and believes that 2022 will be a ‘very good’ year for Corinthians

After undergoing a reconstruction in 2021, Corinthians is seen by many as one of the great teams in Brazil for the 2022 season. Also looking forward to it is Eduardo Barroca, former coach of the Under-20 team at Timão.

According to the coach, who has been without a club since leaving Atlético-GO in September of last year, the Parque São Jorge team can fight at the same level against Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro, clubs that have been dominating football. in recent years. For Barroca, Timão went through a year of “support”.

“If we do an exercise on who will fight ‘in the heads’ of the Brazilian Championship, due to the level of investment and recent history? Flamengo, Palmeiras, Atlético Mineiro and I, in particular, I believe Corinthians will have a very good year in 2022. Corinthians spent a 2021 sustainment, Duilio and Roberto were very firm in maintaining Sylvinho’s work. They understood that the moment was of transition and they gave opportunities to the youngsters, some who even passed me at the base, so I really believe in Corinthians“, said in an interview with the podcast Flow Sport Club.

Also according to Barroca, Timão’s football management is largely responsible for the possibility of the club having a good year in 2022. For the coach, the directors knew how to shield Sylvinho and his team from external pressure.

“It’s my vision, but I give a lot of credit to the direction of Corinthians in 2021. Despite not having won a title, they sustained all the external pressure on their nails and didn’t give in. It was in their conviction. I think 2022 will be a success. year of harvest to Corinthians,” he commented.

“If you don’t have a direction that can’t sustain this pressure from the outside… today there is an element that is the digital influencers of each club, where each club has five or seven guys who influence it. you don’t have a direction that can shield and neutralize it, you succumb all the time and then it’s very difficult,” concluded the coach.

