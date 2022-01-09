Before and after! See how the ‘Rebel’ cast is doing







The soap opera Rebelde arrived in Brazil in August 2005. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / Famous and Celebrities

After a long wait, the reboot of ‘Rebelde’ finally won its debut on Netflix and the subject has been gaining prominence on social media. After all, full of references to the Mexican plot, shown in 2005 on SBT, the production brings that taste of nostalgia for several generations.

With that in mind, how about checking how are the actors who star in the Mexican version of the work set in the famous Elite Way School? Come check it out!

Anahi





Photo: Disclosure/Instagram: @anahi / Famous and Celebrities

Daughter of the millionaire entrepreneur in the fashion industry, Anahí used to live as the patrician Mia Colucci. With the end of RBD, the artist also invested in her musical career, makeup lines and is now the mother of two boys: Manuel and Emiliano.

Dulce Maria





Photo: Disclosure/Instagram: @dulcemaria / Famous and Celebrities

In the plot, Dulce played Roberta Pardo, the daughter of the famous singer Alma Rey. The teenager with red tresses was enrolled in high school at her father’s demand and there, she spared no effort to get into trouble and show her strong personality.

Since the end of the group, she has signed tracks from other soap operas and has continued her musical career, including partnerships with Brazilians such as Marília Mendonça and Kevin O Chris. In December 2021, he welcomed his first daughter, Maria Paula.

Maite Perroni





Photo: Disclosure/Instagram: @maiteperroni / Famous and Celebrities

The actress played Lupita, a super dedicated and studious student who dreamed of becoming a doctor to help children with Down syndrome.

Today, Maite has released songs in a solo project and has a career focused on acting, including playing Alma in Netflix’s ‘Desejo Sombrio’.

Christopher von Uckermann





Photo: Disclosure/Instagram: @christophervuckermann / Famous and Celebrities

The actor brought Diego, one of the most popular students at the school, to life. Son of a super influential politician, he lives between his dream of living off music and his father’s desire for him to follow in his footsteps.

Upon completion, Christopher invested in music projects and an acting career. In 2018, he even starred in the series ‘Diablero’, on Netflix.

Alfonso Herreira





Photo: Disclosure/Instagram: @ponchohd / Famous and Celebrities

Alfonso, better known as Poncho, was the interpreter of Miguel, Mia’s romantic partner. Already graduated, he enrolled at Elite Way to get revenge on Franco Colucci, whom he held responsible for his father’s death.

After the success of RBD, he also focused on acting, playing Hernando in ‘Sense8’. Now it is getting ready to make the debut in the last season of ‘Ozark’, also from the streaming giant. He is the father of Daniel and Nicolás.

Christian Chavez





Photo: Disclosure/Instagram: @christianchavezreal / Famous and Celebrities

The artist lived Giovanni Méndez, a young man who hid his humble family origins by pretending that his parents are in Europe.

In 2012, he recorded a DVD in Paulo and, to the delight of Brazilian fans, released an EP in 2018 with guest appearances by Lexa, Gustavo Mioto and Li Martins, from Rouge. Focused on acting, he is in ‘Mãe Só Tem Duas’, a hit by Netflix.