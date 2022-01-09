Before canceling the show for Covid, Anavitória and the band took the stage during soundcheck

Before canceling the show in Salvador because some members of the band were diagnosed with Covid-19, the duo Anavitória took the stage and performed a sound check with their musicians, this Saturday afternoon (8), at the Convention Center of the Bahian capital. In the images, obtained by BNews, it is possible to see the artists singing without a mask, as they prepared for the official performance.

Anavitória and Nando Reis would start the 22nd Summer Musical Circuit, organized by eleven producers from Bahia. However, the singer kept his schedule normally, which started around 10pm. See the video below:

Before canceling the show for Covid, Anavitória and the band took the stage during a sound check in Salvador pic.twitter.com/IHRFZhYmKp — bnewsvideos (@bnewsvideos) January 9, 2022

According to the event’s press office, four people from the “staff” of Anavitória were confirmed with Covid-19. Also according to the press office, the singers will stay in the capital of Bahia until the results of their tests. Another show will be scheduled for the public who attended this Saturday’s presentation of the artists. The consumer will not need to pay for another ticket.

In the coming weeks, performances by Larissa Luz, Pitty and BaianaSystem (15th) and the bands Titãs and Jota Quest (22nd) are planned.

Anavitória was the big winner in Brazil in the 2021 edition of the Latin Grammy, awarded in the categories Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese Language, with Color, and Best Song in Portuguese Language, with Lisbon.

Other cancellations

The presentations of the “Verão da Osba” project, which would be held this Saturday (08), at Forte de Santo Antônio Além do Carmo, and next Sunday (9), at Teatro Castro Alves, were canceled after musicians and team members from Bahia Symphony Orchestra present flu symptoms.

Singer Lucas Lucco also canceled shows after manifesting flu-like symptoms and entering social isolation. The band Calcinha Preta canceled tour in Rio de Janeiro after an outbreak of H3N2 in the band.