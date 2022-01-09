Belutti, from the duo with Marcos, shines in the ‘Caldeirão’ when he sings Bon Jovi

Bruno Belutti, 40 years old, was one of the highlights of the “Caldeirão” of today. The singer, who is a partner with Marcos, participated in the program to help with a musical dynamic.

During his time with the attraction, the countryman sang “Livin On Prayer”, by the American singer Bon Jovi.

After the performance, he gave a speech. “People have to understand that we have a root, which is the sertanejo, but that we also like other musical rhythms, other genres. I’ve always liked rock, since I was little, and Bon Jovi too,” he said. Belutti on the “Cauldron” stage.

It didn’t take long and Belutti’s performance began to boil over the networks.

BELUTTI would be a good name for Masked Singer. But the fun of the show is that it gives professional singers a break. Even though. Here is my suggestion for casting. — Dudu Guimaraes (@Dudu) January 8, 2022

After a quick chat, Belutti returned to the stage and sang “Aways”, also by Bon Jovi. After the end of the second performance, he left the studio under the thanks of Marcos Mion.