Betim City Hall decrees three days of closure of non-essential activities due to rains | Minas Gerais

The mayor of Betim, Vittorio Medioli, this Saturday (8) decreed the suspension of non-essential activities in the municipality.

According to the decision of the Chief Executive, the measure goes into effect from this Sunday (9) with a deadline until this Tuesday (11). According to the mayor, the decision was taken due to the rains in the city.

The text of the decree says that the heavy rains that are causing “destruction of roads, manholes, causing flooding, causing serious disturbances in the territory of the municipality of Betim and putting the population at risk.”

During a live on social media, the town’s mayor asked people to stay indoors.

“This is to reduce the movement of people, and reduce risks. The Betim stream basins are extremely critical points, and in the coming days they will continue to be critical. We decree the non-operation of non-essential services”

He also claims that the deadline may be extended from the new weather forecast and a new evaluation to be made on Monday (10).

The decision was taken after the death of a person in Betim. A 38-year-old man died buried at his home, in the Citrolândia neighborhood.

Bank agencies, similar to bank agencies and lottery outlets;

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, markets, grocery stores, food supply centers, grocery stores, grocery stores, bakeries, butchers, fishmongers, mineral water convenience stores and pet food outlets;

Gas stations, fuel distributors and gas distributors, mechanic workshops, tire repair shops, jet wash, car wash and the like;

Restaurants at points or stops on highways;

Agro-silvopastoral and agro-industrial activities;

Industries and transporters of cargo and collective transport;

Pharmacies and drugstores;

Laboratories, clinics, veterinarians, hospitals and other health services;

Depots for building materials, civil construction and cleaning products stores;

Refineries, equipment maintenance companies in general, product storage and distributors;

Taxi, moto-taxi, alternative urban transport and remote delivery services (by phone and by app);

Dental and beauty clinics;

Optics, key chains and newsstands;

Technical assistance and stores selling parts and supplies for the maintenance of vehicles and other goods;

Hotels and Inns;

Law and accounting firms;

Dispatchers, driver training center (driving school), license plate factory and other essential services related to the Civil Police;

Post Office, Internal Revenue Service, Integrated Service Unit – UAI and exchange office;

Printers and establishments that carry out reprographic copies;

information technology services relating to the management, development and maintenance of software, hosting and connectivity;

Reference Center for Social Assistance – CRAS;

Churches, synagogues, mosques and temples of any cult;

Public Advocacy.