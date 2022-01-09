Bolsonaro denies pressure and speaks of ‘clarification’ in an Army text on vaccination – 08/01/2022 – Power

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday (8) that he did not require the Defense to change the guidelines established by the Army to condition the return of military personnel to face-to-face work to vaccination against Covid-19.

The Chief Executive, a former member of the Armed Forces, is critical of vaccines and says he has not been vaccinated. The fear of yet another crisis with him made the Army consider a public clarification on the guidelines established by the Force commander, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira.

“No, [tem] no requirement. There is no change. Can clarify. Today I had breakfast with the Army commander. If he wants to clarify, that’s fine, if he doesn’t, it’s resolved, I don’t have to give satisfaction to anyone about an act like that. It’s a matter of interpretation,” Bolsonaro said.

The agent spoke to journalists in front of the home of the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, where the minister was giving a party to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The commander’s guidance on immunization is in a document finalized last Monday (3), with guidelines for preventing and combating the pandemic.

Oliveira listed 52 guidelines to be followed by directing bodies and area military commands. Vaccination against Covid-19 is dealt with in a single guideline, number 22.

The guideline proposes “evaluating the return to face-to-face activities of the military and civil servants, provided that the period of 15 days after immunization against Covid-19 is respected (one or two doses, depending on the immunizing agent adopted)”.

The commander, however, makes a reservation: “The omissions on vaccination coverage should be submitted to the DGP for the adoption of specific procedures.” There is no detail on what can be treated as a missing case or on the procedures to be adopted.

THE leaf showed in an article published on the 24th that the Army, Air Force and Navy allow active soldiers to stop being vaccinated against Covid-19, although there is an established requirement for immunization against yellow fever, tetanus, hepatitis B and other diseases.

The release extends to military missions inside and outside the country and to health inspections. In the Army, the understanding is that there is no law that requires vaccination against Covid-19 and that there is an incentive for immunization by troop commanders.

The person responsible for materializing the exemption from the obligation of vaccination against Covid-19 was General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, dismissed from the Defense Minister by Bolsonaro in 2020.

Azevedo’s office updated the military vaccination schedule on November 4, 2020.

The ordinance establishes the obligation for both specific vaccines and the frequency of immunization. These immunization agents are required for enrollment in courses in the Armed Forces education system and for aptitude for active service based on health inspections. Covid-19 was off the list.

The president also commented on Saturday (8) about the ministerial reform scheduled for the end of March, when ministers leave their posts to run in elections. The deadline for mismatch is April.

“I’ll do it there at the end of March. Twelve [ministros] they should leave, but I think they hardly leave before their time. I’ll want them to leave a day before the maximum limit. We have already started to think about names, some are already more than right,” said Bolsonaro.

The president, however, said he would not name any successors to the Esplanade. “I don’t want to talk now (about the names of substitutes), because jealousy will start: for him and not me? And jealousy of a man is worse than a woman.”