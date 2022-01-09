Bolsonaro government scrapped single website to release secret budget

The Bolsonaro government has ruled out creating a single portal to detail the payment of the secret budget. Before Planalto Palace issued a decree on the subject in December, the Ministry of Economy defended the disclosure of the rapporteur’s amendments on the centralized website, which did not happen. Last year, the secret budget was BRL 16 billion, with BRL 6.4 billion already paid.

The rapporteur’s amendments became known as the secret budget because it is not possible to know which congressman indicated the destination of the money, nor with what justifications. Furthermore, its execution is not mandatory. This modality without transparency exploded during the Bolsonaro administration, with the objective of negotiating the support of politicians from the Centrão.

In a document dated November 3, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes suggested to Jair Bolsonaro that the government create a centralized portal. This model would ensure the analysis of data on parliamentary amendments, from requests for funds to payment. Guedes also wrote that his portfolio had been discussing this solution with the Presidency’s Secretary of Government.

According to the minister, the single portal would not be ready immediately because of its complexity. Even so, Guedes kept the proposal.

The idea did not prosper. More than a month later, on December 9, Jair Bolsonaro’s decree was published without mentioning this passage. Instead, the president defined that it will be up to each of the 23 ministries to publish the data on their websites.

