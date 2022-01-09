Bolsonaro retreats and does not guarantee readjustment to any category

Amid pressure from Federal Revenue, Central Bank and other bodies to raise wages, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (8/1) that salary concessions for any category are not guaranteed. The president had pressured the National Congress to include R$ 1.79 billion in the 2022 Budget in order to ensure the salary readjustment of police officers, which generated repercussions in other categories.

“No adjustment is guaranteed for anyone. And it has a reserve of R$ 2 billion that could be used by PRF [Polícia Rodoviária Federal] and also for people in the prison system, but it’s not quite right. some got it [reajuste dos policiais] and they said: ‘I want to too’, and this whole wave was made. Servers have not been reset for three years. They carried out the Social Security Reform and, I recognize, they lost a lot of purchasing power”, he told reporters in front of the home of the Minister of Attorney General of the Union (AGU), Bruno Bianco, who is celebrating his birthday.

Bolsonaro added: “There is no space in the Budget at the moment. You see how difficult it was to negotiate this [PEC] precatório to be able to give emergency aid of R$ 400 to those who earned an average of R$ 190. Now, we are ready to talk, it may be that there is no adjustment for anyone”, he added.

In mid-December, before voting on the Budget Law Project (PLOA), the Ministry of Economy gave in to Bolsonaro’s request for a police readjustment and sent a letter to the National Congress requesting that R$2.5 billion be set aside for the readjustments. wages in 2022, election year.

Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), general rapporteur of the Budget, presented the opinion without the adjustment promised by Bolsonaro, but he backed off and included the allocation of R$ 1.79 billion for this year.

The amount would only benefit the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), but officials from other agencies also began to press for adjustments, leaving the government in a delicate situation.

As a result, Federal Revenue and Central Bank officials began an escalation of job delivery.

The Permanent National Forum of Typical State Careers (Fonacate) has scheduled the National Day of Mobilization for January 18th. If there is no response from the government, officials plan further demonstrations on January 25th and 26th. The forum brings together 37 entities, with around 200 thousand public servants.

Veto to Refills

Bolsonaro said that he vetoed the project that called for the creation of a debt renegotiation program for individual micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses included in the Simples Nacional program because there was no source of compensation, which could lead to a crime of liability. He, however, said that next Monday (10/1) or Tuesday (11/1) he would issue an interim measure or an ordinance to resolve the issue.

“Maybe a provisional measure or an ordinance in this regard. We are not going to abandon these people, who are a very strong base of the economy. So, they will be attended to, you can be sure that we will look for an alternative for Monday or, in my opinion, Tuesday at the most. I think this problem can be solved”, he said.

PT’s proposals

The president criticized the measures proposed by the PT, of former president Luís Inácio Lula da Silva – a potential opponent in the presidential elections in October –, such as revoking the spending ceiling and the labor reform.

“If these people come back, they will blow everything up with these proposals. One day they clearly say that they are going to censor you not only traditional media, but social media as well. They talk barbarism and we had an example during the pandemic of what they can do. Some left-wing governors who closed, for example, religious temples. There is no place. At first, there was a governor who wanted to close the air space in some municipalities, as in the north of Rio de Janeiro there was a barricade at the entrance of cities. He put gravel in drums to keep a car out, nobody gets in, as if the virus wouldn’t get in”, he complained.

Alexandre de Moraes

Bolsonaro again attacked Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), without mentioning his name. The head of the federal Executive said that parliamentarians are inviolable when it comes to voting, but “no longer” in terms of speech and opinions, as “a minister of the Supreme Court has revoked”.

“A congressman can vote as he pleases. It doesn’t matter yes or no. He never responds, he is inviolable by vows. Word and opinions I don’t think it is anymore, they already lost it. There was a minister of the Supreme who was removed. I’m not criticizing the Supreme, but a [ministro] of the Supreme Court, which hunted down and revoked there 2/3 of Article 53 of the Constitution. But, until now, parliamentarians have complete freedom to vote within the Parliament”, he declared.

ministerial reform

The president said that he will carry out 12 changes to the ministerial team at the end of March, aiming at the 2022 elections. The president, however, did not want to anticipate the new members of the Esplanade of Ministries.

“Ministerial reform doesn’t exist at the moment, I’m going to make a big reform now, at the end of March: 12 should come out. I will want them to leave a day before the forecast ceiling to avoid any problems. We have already started to think about names to replace them. Some are already more than right”, he stated.

When asked about possible names, the agent avoided anticipating. “I don’t want to talk now because jealousy will start, ‘because he’s not me,’” he limited himself.

Army

The head of the federal executive denied that he had requested changes in the Brazilian Army’s guidelines on vaccination against Covid-19. He also highlighted that “there was no requirement” regarding the vaccination of military personnel by the Army.

“There is no change. [O Exército] can clarify. Today I had breakfast with the Army commander. If he wants to clarify, that’s fine, if he doesn’t, it’s resolved, I don’t have to give anyone an explanation for an act like that. It’s a matter of interpretation, nothing more,” said Bolsonaro.

The Army commander, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, determined the requirement of proof of vaccination against the new coronavirus and the use of masks for military personnel to return to face-to-face work. In the same order, it banned the military from spreading fake news and determined that religious events have their “relevance” analyzed.