Bolsonaro sanctions law for self-generating energy with subsidies until 2045

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the bill that brings new rules for consumers who produce their own energy, the so-called distributed generation. The act was published in the Official Gazette this Friday (7), and changes the way in which subsidies are distributed for this modality of energy generation.

The text determines that those who already own solar panels will continue to receive subsidies until 2045. The benefit will also apply to those who request access to the distribution network up to one year after the publication of the law. For those who install after this period, there will be a transition period until bearing all the charges.

The transfer starts at 15% in 2023 and so gradually until reaching 100% in 2029. Until then, consumers served by distributors, such as residential ones, will pay part of the charges through electricity bills. Large consumers, who buy energy on the free market (where it is possible to buy energy directly from generators or traders), will not participate in this apportionment – ​​a “compensation” for running out of resources from the privatization of Eletrobras to reduce tariffs.

The costs will be borne by the Energy Development Account (CDE), a sector fund used to finance subsidies for various segments, such as irrigators and water and sanitation companies. According to a budget presented by Aneel, the total subsidies embedded in electricity bills will reach R$ 28.8 billion in 2022.

Voting on the text concluded in Congress on December 16 after a broad agreement involving the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), associations of the electricity sector and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). The intention was to build a “consensus” text to unlock the analysis of the topic, which divided opinions between agents and parliamentarians.

Currently, cross-subsidies from users who produce their own energy are paid by consumers, but through tariff adjustments and revisions by distributors. In this model, companies “carry” these costs for months until the tariff is raised and covers these expenses. For the proposed change in the project, distributors will be compensated month by month for these expenses.

The review of rules for distributed generation has dragged on since 2019, when Aneel presented a proposal to review the incentive for the sector. The discussion, however, was banned by President Jair Bolsonaro, who began to publicly defend that there should be no charge for consumers who generate their own energy and framed the board of the regulatory agency. Despite having autonomy, Aneel decided to leave the decision to Congress.